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Chicago police search for suspects in Loop CTA train attack

By Nic Flosi
Published  April 21, 2026 7:18am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Police say a CTA rider was attacked by a group on a train in the Loop.
    • The incident happened April 14 in the 600 block of South State Street.
    • Detectives are asking for help identifying multiple people involved.

CHICAGO - A group of people is accused of attacking a CTA rider on a train in the Loop last week, and police are asking for the public’s help to identify them.

What we know:

The incident happened around 9:36 p.m. on April 14 in the 600 block of South State Street.

According to police, nine young people — two men and seven women — assaulted a transit passenger while riding a CTA train.

  • A man wearing a black T-shirt with white lettering and denim shorts
  • A man wearing a long-sleeve black shirt
  • A woman wearing a blue T-shirt and blue shorts
  • A woman wearing a white top with red hair
  • A woman wearing a purple sweater
  • A woman wearing a black sweater with a flower print
  • A woman wearing a black zip-up sweater and black shorts
  • A woman wearing a black hooded sweater and black pants
  • A woman wearing a black T-shirt with white lettering and black pants

CTA attack suspects | CPD

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the attack, the condition of the victim, and if the suspects knew the victim.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing case number RD JK189284.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyChicago Transit AuthorityLoopNews