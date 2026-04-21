Chicago police search for suspects in Loop CTA train attack
CHICAGO - A group of people is accused of attacking a CTA rider on a train in the Loop last week, and police are asking for the public’s help to identify them.
What we know:
The incident happened around 9:36 p.m. on April 14 in the 600 block of South State Street.
According to police, nine young people — two men and seven women — assaulted a transit passenger while riding a CTA train.
- A man wearing a black T-shirt with white lettering and denim shorts
- A man wearing a long-sleeve black shirt
- A woman wearing a blue T-shirt and blue shorts
- A woman wearing a white top with red hair
- A woman wearing a purple sweater
- A woman wearing a black sweater with a flower print
- A woman wearing a black zip-up sweater and black shorts
- A woman wearing a black hooded sweater and black pants
- A woman wearing a black T-shirt with white lettering and black pants
CTA attack suspects | CPD
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what led up to the attack, the condition of the victim, and if the suspects knew the victim.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing case number RD JK189284.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.