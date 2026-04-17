Former owner of 'Home Alone' house charged in Chicago-area child porn case

The Brief A Lake Forest man is charged with seven felony counts tied to child sexual abuse material. Police say cyber tips led to a search warrant and seizure of electronic evidence. The man previously owned the Winnetka home featured in "Home Alone."



A suburban Chicago man who once owned the home featured in the movie "Home Alone" is facing felony charges for allegedly having child porn.

What we know:

Lake Forest police said officers executed a search warrant Thursday at a home in the 100 block of Morris Lane after multiple cyber tips indicated an online account tied to John M. Abendshien had been used in the possession, manufacture or distribution of child sexual abuse material.

John M. Abendshien | LFPD

According to police, the warrant was carried out without incident and investigators recovered electronic evidence from the home.

Abendshien, of Lake Forest, was taken into custody and charged with seven felony counts:

Three counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, a Class 2 felony

Four counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, a Class 3 felony

Abendshien appeared in court Friday for a detention hearing, where a judge ordered him released from custody – with conditions – pending trial.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what conditions were set as part of Abendshien’s release.

What they're saying:

"These cases are deeply concerning, and we are committed to aggressively investigating and prosecuting those involved," Lake Forest Police Chief John Burke said in a statement. "We will continue working closely with our law enforcement partners to protect children and ensure community safety."

Dig deeper:

Records show Abendshien previously owned the home on Lincoln Avenue in north suburban Winnetka that was featured in the 1990 film "Home Alone." He owned the property from December 1988 through May 2012.