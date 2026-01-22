Videos released of Chicago police officer fatally shooting suspect during stolen car investigation

The Brief Chicago police released video of a fatal officer-involved shooting during a stolen vehicle investigation on the Northwest Side. Police say an officer fired after being dragged by a driver who refused to exit a vehicle during a struggle. The man later died at a hospital, and the shooting is under investigation by COPA.



Videos were released Thursday showing Chicago police fatally shoot a man during a stolen car investigation last month on the city’s Northwest Side.

What we know:

The shooting occurred about 10:25 p.m. on Dec. 9 in the 5700 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, where tactical officers were investigating an unoccupied stolen sedan, according to police. A second sedan pulled up alongside the stolen vehicle with two men and a woman inside.

Police said the two men attempted to enter the stolen car as officers approached. One man ran from the scene, while the other returned to the driver’s seat of the second sedan. Officers ordered the driver to exit, but he refused, leading to a struggle inside the vehicle.

According to police, the driver then accelerated as officers tried to remove him, dragging one officer. During that struggle, an officer fired a single shot, striking the driver in the head. The vehicle continued forward and struck a parked car.

Video shows officers pulling the driver from the vehicle and providing medical aid until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office as 20-year-old Roberto Calvario Jr., of the Albany Park neighborhood.

**Warning: Graphic content. Some may find this video disturbing. Watch at your own discretion.**

Police said a woman who was riding in the sedan was taken into custody without injury. Two guns were recovered at the scene. The officer who was dragged suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting. The officer involved was placed on routine administrative duty for at least 30 days, pending the outcome of the investigation.

