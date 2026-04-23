Five-vehicle crash shuts down I-80 near I-55 in Joliet for hours
JOLIET, Ill. - A five-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck shut down some lanes of I-80 Thursday morning in Chicago's southwest suburbs, according to Illinois State Police.
What we know:
ISP said the crash happened around 7:48 a.m. on eastbound I-80 near milepost 126.2 at the I-55 interchange in Joliet.
Troopers responded to reports of a crash involving five vehicles, including a commercial motor vehicle.
All eastbound lanes were closed as crews worked the scene. ISP also reported diesel fuel on the roadway.
As of 11 a.m., all lanes had reopened.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what led up to the crash and if there were any injuries.
The Source: The information in this story came from Illinois State Police.