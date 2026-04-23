Five-vehicle crash shuts down I-80 near I-55 in Joliet for hours

The Brief A five-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck happened Thursday morning on I-80 in Joliet. All eastbound lanes near the I-55 interchange were closed because of the crash and a diesel fuel spill. ISP is investigating.



A five-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck shut down some lanes of I-80 Thursday morning in Chicago's southwest suburbs, according to Illinois State Police.

What we know:

ISP said the crash happened around 7:48 a.m. on eastbound I-80 near milepost 126.2 at the I-55 interchange in Joliet.

Troopers responded to reports of a crash involving five vehicles, including a commercial motor vehicle.

All eastbound lanes were closed as crews worked the scene. ISP also reported diesel fuel on the roadway.

As of 11 a.m., all lanes had reopened.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the crash and if there were any injuries.