ISP troopers injured after responding to carjacking near Dan Ryan Expressway

Illinois State Police troopers were injured after responding to a carjacking on Chicago's South Side Tuesday afternoon.

At about 5 p.m., the officers were responding to a vehicle involved in an aggravated vehicular hijacking.

During an attempted traffic stop near I-94 and 47th Street, the driver of the alleged stolen vehicle swerved toward ISP officers who were on the scene.

The officers avoided direct contact with the vehicle but still suffered some injuries.

ISP did not say how many officers were injured.

After attempting to strike the troopers, the BMW fled and crashed into a tree at 41st and Federal.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.