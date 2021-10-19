'It means a lot': Young girls inspired by Chicago Sky championship win

It was a special moment Tuesday under a bright blue sky, with perfect weather to celebrate the first championship of the Chicago Sky.

"It’s incredible. Chicago Sky is my favorite team," said one fan. "So I just have chills every time I think about them winning and watching it."

Randall Davis and his family drove from Indiana to take part in the celebration.

"Absolutely. From South Bend … to support the city and make history," he said.

After a long parade from Wintrust Arena to Millennium Park, Sky players danced to a drumbeat as they got off the bus. Many were joined by family members.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot also mingled with the team.

"It was just so exciting to see people coming out and really celebrating this team," Lightfoot said. "That has accomplished obviously an amazing feat. Bringing another championship home to Chicago."

But there was also something transcendent about the championship party. Many people brought their daughters for a reason.

"It’s good to see the women’s championship," said fan Angel Davis. "You see guys all the time … But for them to see the women doing just as well, it means a lot."

"I think it’s always good to have things to celebrate," added fan Polly Toner. "Especially celebrate women, and women in strong positions."

But many of the players will not have long to celebrate. They’ll be heading overseas in the next week or two to take part in the European winter basketball leagues.