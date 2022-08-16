Italian beef sales booming in Chicago, all thanks to 'The Bear'

Beef sales are booming, as diners crave a taste of Chicago cooked up on a popular TV show.

Mr. Beef in River North has noticed an uptick in customers, coming in after watching the Hulu show "The Bear."

The streaming show is set in Chicago in a struggling beef sandwich shop that looks a heck of a lot like Mr. Beef. Well, that’s because the pilot was shot there.

Italian beef sales are said to be up across the country, and the Mr. Beef team is excited people are biting into the Chicago classic.

"They think deep dish pizza, they think Portillo’s hot dog, or just a hotdog in general. But you know, now I think people really finally realize that like our root food in Chicago is Italian, whether you eat by me or whether you eat at Johnny's or wherever it's at. So I think that's a cool thing," said Christopher Zucchero, the son of the owner of Mr. Beef.

He hasn't actually seen the show but has heard it captures the attitude of Mr. Beef, which he described as pretty nuts.