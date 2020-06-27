Italy says Saturday's coronavirus death toll was 8, lowest since March 1

Italy has registered the lowest day-to-day tally of COVID-19 deaths on Saturday since March 1, a week before the country went into nationwide lockdown.

According to Health Ministry data, there were eight deaths of infected patients since Friday, raising the nation's known toll in the pandemic to 34,716.

There were 175 new cases, bringing the overall count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country where Europe's outbreak first exploded to 240,136.

Authorities have said since many people with mild symptoms don't get tested, the actual number is certainly higher.

For the first time since the very early days of the outbreak, fewer than 100 infected patients were occupying intensive care unit beds nationwide.

In early April, more than 4,000 COVID-19 patients occupied ICU beds, as the nation's health system in northern Italy struggled to care for several thousand new cases each day.

