It's been 15 years since the Lane Bryant murders in Tinley Park --- Where the case stands today

A somber anniversary is nearing.

Next month will mark 15 years since the murders at the Lane Bryant store in Tinley Park.

Shortly after the store opened on Feb. 2, 2008, a man posing as a delivery driver entered the store in what was believed to be a robbery.

MORE: Police release new image of Lane Bryant shooting suspect

After spending several minutes inside the store, he shot and killed five women and wounded a sixth.

The woman who survived was able to provide a description to police.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Last year, Tinley Park police assigned a new detective to the case.

Police say in total, they have followed up on 7,500 leads.

The Village of Tinley Park has a composite sketch of that suspect along with a 911 call recording of his voice.

There is a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Investigators say they firmly believe someone will be able to recognize who this man is.