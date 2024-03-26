Expand / Collapse search

Jabraan Combs: Chicago boy, 15, reported missing from South Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  March 26, 2024 3:58pm CDT
Missing Persons
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Jabraan Combs was last seen on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Jeffrey Boulevard, which is located in the South Shore neighborhood.

Combs is described as a Black boy, with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-3 and weighing 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.

Jabraan Combs | CPD