Jabraan Combs: Chicago boy, 15, reported missing from South Side

Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Jabraan Combs was last seen on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Jeffrey Boulevard, which is located in the South Shore neighborhood.

Combs is described as a Black boy, with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-3 and weighing 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.