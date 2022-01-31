Jackass Forever stars Johnny Knoxville, Steve O discuss stunt 'safe words'

Twenty years after the original film took Hollywood by storm, the Jackass crew are back for more insane stunts in the fourth film of the series Jackass Forever.

Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee Man and the rest of the gang haven’t made a Jackass movie in 10 years – and while they may be older, they’re still turning in some truly insane pranks and hijinks.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with the entire crew about what happens when someone decides they no longer want to finish a stunt – is there a way for them to get out of it?

"I think if you’ve started the bit, you’re gonna be finishing it," Knoxville said.

He also added that any time a member of the crew wants out, the director of the film, Jeff Tremaine, will pretend not to hear them.

"Usually by the time we get to the safety word, we’re deep into gold territory," Tremaine said. "There’s no way, there’s no safety word – that’s when we know we’re hitting what we need to be hitting."

Jackass Forever hits theaters on Friday, Feb. 4.