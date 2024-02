A man was seriously injured in a shooting in the Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood on Chicago's South Side Friday night.

Police say a 25-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 7000 block of South Jeffery Boulevard at 10 p.m. when he heard gunshots.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the ankles.

No arrests have been reported. Area One detectives are investigating.