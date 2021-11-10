Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Protesters gather outside Kenosha County Courthouse after Rittenhouse takes the stand

It was an emotional day Wednesday in court for families on both sides.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, was on the witness stand starting at 10 a.m., claiming self defense. His mother left the courthouse declining to speak about the case.

Prosecutors allege that Rittenhouse killed two people and shot a third person with an AR-15 style rifle amid unrest in Kenosha last August.

After the trial, a couple dozen protesters marched, seeking equal protection under the law.

Although Rittenhouse testified his actions were in self-defense, some of the victims' loved ones claim he had clear motives with his AR-15 style rifle.

Devynn Johnson was friends with two of the men who were shot.

"Jojo had just been released from the hospital, suffering from a mental health issue and he’d seen the protest and decided to join," said Johnson.

Justin Blake has rallied outside the courthouse since the trial begin.

His nephew, Jacob Blake, was shot by Kenosha police seven times and remains paralyzed to this day.

He says his nephew is continuing to heal.

"We're out here to stand by the families to make sure they get justice. Being little Jake's Uncle shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha police officer, in front of his three children — we know what injustice feels like and we don't want these two families to go through that," Blake's uncle said.

Blake’s supporters said the case highlights a disparity of how Black and white suspects are treated under the law.

Nearly $500,000 has been raised for the 18-year-old’s defense fund.

"We’ve never seen a Black or brown defendant being given the kind of legal disposition this defendant was given," said Bishop Tavis Grant of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

