Actor James Caan, known for roles in ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Misery,’ dead at 82

article

Actor James Caan, best known for his role as Sonny Corleone in "The Godfather," has died at 82, his family confirmed.

Caan’s family announced his death on the actor’s Twitter page.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," the statement reads. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Actor James Caan attends the 41st Annual Chaplin Award Gala at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images) Expand

Caan was nominated for an Oscar in 1972 for his role in The Godfather. His next major role came in 1990 when he starred in "Misery," a Rob Reiner-directed film based on the novel by Stephen King.

Other films include ″For the Boys″ and ″A Bridge Too Far." The actor had 137 known film credits.

Caan was married four times and has five children.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.