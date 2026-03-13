Big Ten Tournament: Takeaways as Illinois basketball falls to Wisconsin in an overtime thriller

The Illini looked the part.

Illinois basketball came out swinging against Wisconsin. The No. 4 vs. No. 5 game still turned into a tight affair in the final minutes.

Wisconsin clawed back from down 15 in the second half to put the Illini in the danger zone. This game would go a long way in determining

With 1:02 left and a slim 78-76 lead, Brad Underwood’s team still needed a stop. They couldn’t get one as Nick Boyd and John Blackwell combined to send this team into overtime with free throws.

Wisconsin pulled away from there. Illinois is one-and-done in the Big Ten Tournament, losing to the Badgers 91-88 in the quarterfinal round.

Here are our takeaways from Illinois’ opening game in the Big Ten Tournament, where the Illini let two big leads slip.

The urgency was there to start

Illinois came out swinging.

The Illini shot lights out to open the game. Boswell and Tommy Ivisic set the tone. There was a 12-0 run that allowed Illinois to open up a seven-point lead.

It was clear there was an urgency with this Illinois team that went 4-4 in the last eight games of the regular season. Getting a win against Wisconsin to open Big Ten Tournament play wasn’t just needed, it was necessary.

Getting the right looks out of the gate went a long way in Illinois building its 16-point lead in the second half. There was a chance the Illini were going to run Wisconsin out of the gym.

That confidence is when Illinois is at its best. When Boswell is dictating the flow, the offensive playmakers can stretch the floor, the Illini play loosely and it all pieces together naturally.

That confidence showed when Stojakovic took a rebound and drove the length of the court for a layup in transition to give Illinois a two-point lead with 1:02 left. Any stop would have won the game there. Wisconsin sent the game to overtime.

But, it meant nothing as Illinois struggled to close out the game.

A knockout blow was still needed

There were multiple times on Friday when the Illini extended a 15-point lead over the Badgers. They were on the brink of blowing the game wide open, which would have been a massive boon for an Illinois team that needs it.

Both times, Wisconsin responded. The Badgers responded with a 12-0 run and a 9-0 run to cut the lead back to single digits.

This Illinois team needs to find that killer edge in March. It didn’t exist when it needed to.

Wisconsin cut the Illinois lead to just two with seven minutes remaining. Star guard and Big Ten Freshman of the Year Keaton Wagler extended the lead back to four. Wisconsin’s Nick Boyd his a three to make it a one-point game before Jake West responded with a three of his own.

Still, Wisconsin found a way to pull ahead by three. Andrej Stojakovic evened the game with a 3-pointer but Illinois was in the double bonus. A foul on the other end quickly allowed the Badgers to get back in front.

The Illini had a chance to end the evening with one last punch. Without that, Wisconsin crept back into the game and took the upper hand.

Illinois, a team built on shooting and rebounding, got out-shot and out-rebounded by the Badgers.

That’s what separates NCAA Tournament teams from Sweet Sixteen teams and beyond.

Boyd-Blackwell déjà vu

The last time Wisconsin and Illinois tangoed, the Nick Boyd and John Blackwell combo went nuclear.

Blackwell had a game-high 34 points and 10 rebounds. Nick Boyd had 23 points and 9 assists. They recreated that outing at the United Center.

Boyd dropped a 38-point game. Blackwell was right behind him with 31 points. Illinois needed to limit these stars, and didn’t.