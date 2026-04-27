Chicago bike lane expansion sparks backlash in Brighton Park

The Brief Chicago is expanding bike lanes under its Complete Streets program, aiming to improve safety and accessibility for all users. In Brighton Park, residents and business owners oppose new protected bike lanes, citing lost parking, traffic issues, and reduced sales, with over 3,000 signatures submitted in protest. City officials maintain the project addresses safety concerns and are making adjustments (like adding parking and improving traffic flow) while continuing infrastructure work in the area.



In recent years, the City of Chicago has drastically expanded its network of bike lanes as part of its Complete Streets program.

The changes have sparked mixed reactions, including in Brighton Park, where some community members and small business owners are calling on city officials to reverse course.

City officials, however, say the infrastructure is intended to improve safety and accessibility for all residents.

The backstory:

In Brighton Park, located on the city's southwest side, protected bike lanes featuring concrete curbs that separate vehicles from cyclists are being installed along Archer Avenue between 47th Street and Western Avenue.

Over the last several months, residents and small business owners opposed to the project have been collecting signatures. On Monday, they presented the list of more than 3,000 names to the Office of 12th Ward Ald. Julia Ramirez.

"We want to be heard. We do not want this in our streets," said Maria Martinez, a Brighton Park community member.

The city's network of bike lanes continues to expand with various types of bikeways, including concrete curbs, painted lanes, and bike signals.

Officials say it's all in the name of safety.

In Brighton Park, the project has been in the works since 2023, when the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) formed a neighborhood task force to gauge reaction, followed by a series of community meetings.

But now that the barriers are going in, business owners along Archer Avenue say it's eliminating parking, causing headaches on the road, and hurting sales.

"I've lost 30 percent just from the bikes. I don't have parking in front of me, people come, they park in front of my business. They come, they get bread, they talk. People park inside the little lanes where there's bike lanes now, and they're like, we don't know where to park," said Juan Castro, owner of Monterrey Bakery.

Claudia Zuno, who has launched a campaign against Ald. Ramirez for the 12th Ward aldermanic seat, has also been a vocal opponent to the project.

"The 12th Ward is a blue-collar community," Zuno said. "Our residents work long hours, many on their feet, many behind the wheel, many commuting across the city. They rely on easy access to businesses, clear roads, and the ability to get home to their families without unnecessary obstacles."

What they're saying:

The Chicago Department of Transportation released the following statement to FOX Chicago:

"CDOT is nearing completion of a comprehensive traffic safety project along Archer Avenue, designed to address longstanding safety concerns, crash patterns, and support safer travel for all modes of transportation. The project addresses critical safety and mobility issues affecting pedestrians, cyclists, transit riders, and drivers, such as wide crossings, excessive speeding, and unsafe passing.

"In coordination with the 12th Ward, and in response to community feedback and field observations, beginning this week, CDOT is making targeted modifications to improve traffic flow at select intersections and expand on-street parking at key destinations."

Some of the changes include adding four more parking spaces on Archer Avenue near Troy Street and five more spaces near Homan Avenue.

Ald. Ramirez also reiterated the project's emphasis on safety, sharing this statement Monday:

"The Complete Streets project is designed to support safer travel for all modes of transportation and deliver long-term improvements for the corridor. We have released an updated improvement revision of the project focused on three priorities: improving traffic flow, enhancing pedestrian safety, and expanding parking availability. This is a safety-driven effort responding to longstanding concerns and community feedback."

What's next:

The bike lane installation won’t be the end of construction for Brighton Park neighbors.

According to CDOT, water and sewer work is set to start along Archer Avenue in mid-May. The Chicago Department of Water Management is installing a 42-inch sewer main at the intersection of Archer and California to accommodate increased stormwater and wastewater. Water main work will be taking place on Archer Avenue between 39th Place and Francisco Avenue.

Next year, CDOT plans to repave the entire corridor — Archer Avenue between 47th Street and Western Avenue.

To view the city's network of bikeways, click here.