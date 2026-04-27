Man accused of stealing laundry detergent from train car caught after drone spots break-in

The Brief A 53-year-old man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a freight train car carrying laundry detergent on Chicago’s South Side. Officers say a drone spotted him opening the railcar and tossing boxes before he was caught following a short foot chase. He now faces felony burglary and misdemeanor charges and was released after his initial court appearance.



A 53-year-old man is facing charges after authorities say he broke into a freight train car loaded with laundry detergent on Chicago’s South Side.

Cook County Sheriff’s Police said the incident happened around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday near West 47th Street and South Shields Street. Officers were working with Norfolk Southern Railroad Police on a cargo theft prevention mission when a drone spotted someone entering railroad property.

Investigators said the drone captured the man climbing onto a train, opening a freight container and tossing boxes from inside.

Jauton Brown, 53.

As officers moved in, the man ran along the tracks but was caught after a brief foot pursuit.

Authorities said the railcar contained Purex liquid laundry detergent, and about 20 boxes were recovered in the area where the suspect had thrown them.

The man initially refused to identify himself and did not have any identification. He was later identified as Jauton Brown.

What's next:

Brown was charged Friday with felony burglary, along with misdemeanor counts of obstructing identification and trespassing on railroad property.

He was released from custody Saturday following his initial court appearance at the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse.