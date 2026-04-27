Chicago man in custody after argument turns deadly on Northwest Side

The Brief Christopher Martinez, 19, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a fatal shooting on Chicago’s Northwest Side. Police say he shot a 20-year-old man in the chest during an argument; the victim later died at a hospital. The victim’s identity has not been released, and Martinez is scheduled for a detention hearing on April 28.



A Chicago man is in custody after authorities say he fatally shot another man during an argument on the city’s Northwest Side.

Christopher Martinez, 19, was arrested Saturday in the 3100 block of North Nottingham Avenue and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. Police said the shooting occurred minutes earlier at the same location.

Pictured is Christopher Martinez, 19. (Chicago PD )

The backstory:

According to Chicago police, Martinez was arguing with a 20-year-old man when the confrontation escalated. Martinez allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim once in the chest.

The victim was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition and later died.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity, and it is unclear whether the two men knew each other.

What's next:

Martinez is scheduled to appear in court April 28 for a detention hearing.