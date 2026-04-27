Teen alleges years of bullying at Chicago high school, family demands accountability

The Brief An 18-year-old Chicago student alleges years of escalating bullying at Noble Street College Prep, including incidents where he says classmates forcibly removed his clothes and shared a video online; police confirmed a report for a January case. The teen and his father say the school failed to notify them about multiple incidents, including a recent claim that another student chased him with a knife. The family says the bullying has severely impacted the teen’s mental health and plans to pursue legal action, while the school says it is aware but cannot share details due to privacy laws.



A Chicago father and his 18-year-old son are speaking out, alleging the teen endured years of bullying at Noble Street College Prep, including incidents they describe as traumatic and dangerous.

The backstory:

Devin Hodge, now a senior just weeks away from graduation, said the harassment began during his sophomore year and escalated over time.

"There’s a video going around of me just exposed," Hodge said. "That should have never happened. My body shouldn’t be on the internet, I feel violated."

Hodge said one of the first incidents involved other students forcibly removing his clothes in a school bathroom. He said a similar incident happened again in January, this time recorded and shared on social media.

Chicago police confirmed a report was filed related to that January incident.

The most recent, according to Hodge, happened Friday when another student allegedly chased him out of the school with a knife.

His father, Stephen Hodge, said the school failed to notify him about multiple incidents.

"The second incident and the first, the school was aware of it but no calls to me or his mom," he said. "If he didn’t call me, I wouldn’t have known about it."

The father is now questioning school safety and accountability.

"So what else is getting into the school, and you’re not protecting my child?" he said.

Hodge said the repeated bullying has taken a serious toll on his mental health.

"I’m just getting lied to about how these actions have consequences, but nothing is being done," he said. "They’re just walking around free like they can do whatever they want."

What they're saying:

In a statement, school officials said they are aware of the situation and have been in communication with the family.

"Anytime we learn of an allegation involving bullying, harassment, or threats, we act immediately to gather the facts, support the impacted students, and determine appropriate safety measures and consequences in accordance with the protocols in our Student and Parent Handbook and our agreement with CPS.

In this matter, school staff immediately and directly contacted the student’s mother (who is listed as the student’s primary contact and the student’s legal guardian) to provide timely updates on the reported incidents and the school’s response. We also promptly reported the two allegations to the Chicago Public Schools’ Office of Student Protections as required by our contract with CPS, followed all required and recommended investigative protocols, implemented a no-contact safety plan, and administered appropriate disciplinary consequences for the relevant students.

Following the most recent incident on Friday, we immediately notified the Chicago Police Department and Chicago Public Schools Safety and Security, and again put additional safety measures in place and applied the appropriate disciplinary consequences.

We recognize the seriousness of this matter and have responded swiftly and thoroughly to each reported incident. Our top priority remains ensuring every student feels safe and supported at school."

The other side:

The teen’s father said that claim is inaccurate and insists the school has not maintained communication or resolved the issue.

He also expressed concern about broader consequences of unchecked bullying.

"Is this why we have so many mass shootings in school? Because kids are fed up," he said. "If they can’t go to the officials that are supposed to protect them, what do they expect them to do?"

What's next:

Hodge's family says they are now preparing to pursue legal action.