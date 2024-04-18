Jane Addams Tollway crash: 1 dead in fiery collision with toll plaza

A driver was killed after crashing into a toll plaza on a Jane Addams Tollway ramp Thursday morning in Hoffman Estates.

The vehicle struck the toll plaza and caught fire around 4:24 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 on the ramp to Barrington Road, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released their identity.

Drivers in the area are advised to get off at Route 59 as an alternate.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.