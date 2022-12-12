Janet Jackson, Ludacris coming to Chicago area in 2023 for "Together Again" tour

Global icon and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Janet Jackson, is bringing her "Together Again" tour to the Chicago area next spring with special guest Ludacris.

The five-time Grammy Award-winning artist announced Monday she is returning to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour.

The 33-city tour will kick off on April 14, making a stop at Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre in Tinley Park on May 27, according to a statement.

Tickets for the concert, featuring three-time Grammy Award winner Ludacris, will go on sale at 11 a.m. December 16.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 05: Janet Jackson performs live on stage at the Sydney Opera House on November 5, 2011 in Sydney, Australia. (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The "Together Again" Tour will offer fans the long-awaited chance to reunite with Jackson in celebration of her 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight the milestones for two of Jackson’s most critically acclaimed albums - 25 years of "The Velvet Rope", and 30 years of "janet", featuring her biggest chart-topping hits, plus new music.

To purchase tickets, and for more information, visit the Live Nation website.

TOGETHER AGAIN TOUR DATES

Fri. Apr 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena

Wed. Apr 19 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Fri. Apr 21 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Sat. Apr 22 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena

Tue. Apr 25 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Thu. Apr 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat. Apr 29 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

Sun. Apr 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Tue. May 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Thu. May 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat. May 06 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Tue. May 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri. May 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sat. May 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sun. May 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Fri. May 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat. May 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Tue. May 23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed. May 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri. May 26 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sat. May 27 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago

Sun. May 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Tue. May 30 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Fri. Jun 02 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat. Jun 03 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun. Jun 04 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed. Jun 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri. Jun 09 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat. Jun 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*

Sun. Jun 11 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri. Jun 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue. Jun 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed. Jun 21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena