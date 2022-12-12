Janet Jackson, Ludacris coming to Chicago area in 2023 for "Together Again" tour
CHICAGO - Global icon and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Janet Jackson, is bringing her "Together Again" tour to the Chicago area next spring with special guest Ludacris.
The five-time Grammy Award-winning artist announced Monday she is returning to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour.
The 33-city tour will kick off on April 14, making a stop at Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre in Tinley Park on May 27, according to a statement.
Tickets for the concert, featuring three-time Grammy Award winner Ludacris, will go on sale at 11 a.m. December 16.
The "Together Again" Tour will offer fans the long-awaited chance to reunite with Jackson in celebration of her 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight the milestones for two of Jackson’s most critically acclaimed albums - 25 years of "The Velvet Rope", and 30 years of "janet", featuring her biggest chart-topping hits, plus new music.
TOGETHER AGAIN TOUR DATES
Fri. Apr 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena
Wed. Apr 19 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Fri. Apr 21 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
Sat. Apr 22 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena
Tue. Apr 25 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Thu. Apr 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sat. Apr 29 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum
Sun. Apr 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Tue. May 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Thu. May 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sat. May 06 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Tue. May 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri. May 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Sat. May 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sun. May 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Fri. May 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Sat. May 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Tue. May 23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Wed. May 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Fri. May 26 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Sat. May 27 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago
Sun. May 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Tue. May 30 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Fri. Jun 02 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Sat. Jun 03 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sun. Jun 04 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Wed. Jun 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Fri. Jun 09 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sat. Jun 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*
Sun. Jun 11 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri. Jun 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Tue. Jun 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Wed. Jun 21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena