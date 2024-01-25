Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, LaSalle County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Newton County
6
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 9:29 AM CST until SAT 9:15 AM CST, Will County, Grundy County
Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County
Dense Fog Advisory
until FRI 3:00 AM CST, Kenosha County
Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Dense Fog Advisory
until THU 10:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County

Janet Yellen gives remarks on economic indicators in Chicago

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Economy
FOX 32 Chicago

Janet Yellen gives remarks on economic indicators in Chicago

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was in the Windy City for an event hosted by the Economic Club of Chicago on Thursday.

CHICAGO - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was in the Windy City for an event hosted by the Economic Club of Chicago on Thursday.

She praised the better-than-estimated economic indicators that were released. 

The U.S. economy grew more than 3% over the past year, warding off what some thought was a recession on the horizon. 

Yellen also spoke about inflation numbers, saying they've significantly improved since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Yellen's message coincided with an effort by the White House to amplify the president's economic record as he gears up for his re-election campaign. 

Yellen also said there's so much more she'd like to do alongside President Biden to support the middle class, like bringing back the child tax credit that ended in Jan. 2022. 

She will be in Wisconsin on Friday. 