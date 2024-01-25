Janet Yellen gives remarks on economic indicators in Chicago

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was in the Windy City for an event hosted by the Economic Club of Chicago on Thursday.

She praised the better-than-estimated economic indicators that were released.

The U.S. economy grew more than 3% over the past year, warding off what some thought was a recession on the horizon.

Yellen also spoke about inflation numbers, saying they've significantly improved since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yellen's message coincided with an effort by the White House to amplify the president's economic record as he gears up for his re-election campaign.

Yellen also said there's so much more she'd like to do alongside President Biden to support the middle class, like bringing back the child tax credit that ended in Jan. 2022.

She will be in Wisconsin on Friday.