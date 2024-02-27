Jaslene Nieves: Chicago teen reported missing from Austin nearly a week ago

article

Chicago police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen at her home in Austin nearly a week ago.

Jaslene Nieves was last seen leaving her home in the 1400 block of North Central Avenue on Feb. 21 at 9:15 a.m.

Police say Nieves hasn't had any contact with family since she was reported missing, which is unusual according to her family.

Nieves is 5-foot-7 and weighs roughly 130 pounds. She has hazel eyes and black hair with an olive complexion.

Anyone with information about this individual is asked to contact Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554.