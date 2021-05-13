Jaslyn Adams shooting: FBI looking for man suspected in 7-year-old's murder

A Chicago man allegedly fled Illinois to avoid being prosecuted for last month’s fatal shooting of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams at a West Side McDonald’s.

A newly unsealed federal criminal complaint says an arrest warrant was issued April 26 for Devontay Anderson, 21, after he was charged with first-degree murder in Cook County Circuit Court, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting. However, it says attempts to find him have been unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, GPS ping notifications from a Facebook account associated with Anderson have pointed to Miami, Florida.

Devontay Anderson and Jaslyn Adams

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney M. David Habich asked a judge to unseal the complaint Wednesday, writing that the FBI "is seeking the public’s assistance in locating" Anderson, who is the subject of an "ongoing federal fugitive investigation."

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sheila Finnegan granted the order.

The complaint against Anderson describes how Chicago police responded to the April 18 shooting at a McDonald’s in the 3200 block of West Roosevelt Road. It said they found a 2003 Infiniti sedan "riddled with bullets in the drive-thru lane of the restaurant."

Jaslyn and her father, Jontae Adams, were in the Infiniti about 4:20 p.m. when two gunmen got out of an Audi and fired into the Infiniti, authorities have said. Jaslyn was killed and her father was wounded.

The federal criminal complaint describes surveillance video viewed by the Chicago Police Department that captured the shooting. It said the Audi contained three occupants when it pulled behind the Infiniti.

"Two adult males then exited the Audi," the complaint said. "One male, later identified by CPD as Anderson, exited the rear passenger side of the Audi brandishing a Draco AK-47 pistol. The other male exited the Audi from the front passenger seat brandishing a Glock pistol. Both men opened fire on the Infiniti, firing dozens of rounds before re-entering the Audi and leaving the scene."

Demond Goudy and Marion Lewis have also been charged in connection with the shooting. Prosecutors have said Lewis was the getaway driver but did not fire any of the shots.

The federal complaint says Chicago police identified Jaslyn’s father as a known gang member and began to scour social media accounts of rival gang members. It said they discovered an Instagram Live video which linked Anderson to the murder.

A separate public Facebook page connected to Anderson contained corroborating photos, the complaint said.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Anderson. He is known to have connections to Illinois, Indiana and Florida. The FBI says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Anderson's whereabouts, you are asked to call your local FBI office.

FOX 32 News contributed to this report.