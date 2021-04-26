2nd suspect in murder of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams arrested on Chicago's West Side

A person was arrested Monday in Lawndale in connection with the investigation of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams’ fatal shooting earlier this month at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Homan Square.

The suspect was taken into custody about 6:50 p.m. after he left a home alone in the 1500 block of South Springfield Avenue, Chicago police said.

A SWAT team was called to the scene to "assist" in the arrest, police said. The suspect was taken to Area Four headquarters for questioning, and formal charges are pending.

Last week, a man who was shot by police while allegedly trying to carjack a family on the Eisenhower Expressway was charged in connection with Adams’ killing. Prosecutors said that Marion Lewis, 18, was the getaway driver but did not fire any of the shots that killed Jaslyn or wounded her father, 28-year-old Jontae Adams.

Jaslyn Adams | Provided by family to the Chicago Sun-Times

Police would not say whether the suspect arrested Monday was believed to be one of the shooters.