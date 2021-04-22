Shots fired during Chicago police chase on I-290 during evening rush

Shots were fired during a chase involving Chicago police on the Eisenhower Expressway during the Thursday evening rush.

Few details were released about the shooting, which happened about 4:15 p.m. during a police chase near Mannheim Road, according to Illinois State Police Trooper Kyle Barrett. It was unclear if police fired shots or if anyone was hit, he said.

Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern also could not provide details, beyond confirming there was police activity in the area.

Illinois State Police said they shut down all eastbound lanes of I-290 at Mannheim Road about 4:35 p.m. for the investigation.

