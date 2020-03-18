Jason Heyward donates $200K to Chicago-based organizations for COVID-19 relief

article

Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward announced Wednesday morning he will be donating $200,000 to Chicago based-organizations to help with relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donations will be equally distributed to two charitable organizations: MASK Chicago, which is collecting supplies and meals for families affected by the virus, and Greater Chicago Food Depository.

The generous move by Heyward comes as Governor Pritzker announced an additional 128 coronavirus cases in Illinois, bringing the state total to 288.

