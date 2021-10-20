Jason Momoa talks new film 'Dune'

From the depths of the ocean in ‘Aquaman’ to the sands of Arakkis in ‘Dune,’ actor Jason Momoa is taking the big screen by storm.

Momoa stars in the new big screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic 1965 seminal science fiction novel, a piece of literature that served as an inspiration for George Lucas and ‘Star Wars.’

Momoa has been a part of several projects deemed "impossible" — from creating a cool Aquaman to the release of the "Snyder Cut" of "Justice League" to adapting the unadaptable Herbert novel — he continues to star in projects formerly deemed impossible to make.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Momoa about starring in these seemingly impossible projects, and he said it all comes down to the talent behind the cameras — directors Denis Villenieuve, James Wan and Zack Snyder are responsible for these visions through their filmmaking process.

‘Dune’ hits theaters on Friday, October 22.

