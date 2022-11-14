Jay Leno seriously burned in car mishap

article

Jay Leno has suffered a serious injury after a car fire, the TV host’s reps confirmed Monday.

The former "Tonight Show" host and comedian — a notorious car buff — was working on a car in his Los Angeles garage when flames shot out of the vehicle’s exhaust system unexpectedly and burned his face, his reps told FOX Television Stations.

Jay Leno appears on Good Day LA. (Credit: FOX LA)

TMZ says its sources revealed, "the flames burned the left side of Jay's face, but thankfully did not penetrate his eye or his ear."

He was taken to the burn center at Grossman Burn Center. Leno’s condition is currently unknown.

According to PEOPLE, Leno was scheduled to perform at a financial conference in Las Vegas Sunday night but couldn't attend due to a health issue, according to an email to Forum 2022 attendees from The Financial Brand.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.