Jayanna Adamski: Cook County girl, 14, reported missing in Chicago

Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Jayanna Adamski, who lives in suburban River Grove, was last seen in the area of Galewood Park in Chicago on June 27, 2023, according to police.

The girl has a lip piercing and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and carrying a Nike backpack, police said.

Jayanna Adamski | CPD

Adamski is described as a Black girl, with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-746-6554.