Jayden Prater: Chicago teen reported missing from West Rogers Park

article

A 16-year-old boy was reported missing from Chicago's West Rogers Park neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police say Jayden Prater was last seen in the 2000 block of Arthur Avenue wearing a yellow T-shirt, tan cargo pants and black high-top shoes.

Prater is 5-foot-6 and 140 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last heard from on Thursday.

His hair is longer than pictured above. He may be in need of medical attention.

Contact Chicago police SVU at 312-744-8266 with any information about this individual.