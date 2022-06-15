Jazzin' at the Shedd is back

This week marks the kick-off for "Jazzin’ at the Shedd."

The summer concert series, which happens every Wednesday at the Shedd Aquarium, is back in full swing after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

Each week features a new live jazz band from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the Shedd’s outdoor terrace. Guests have full access to the aquarium’s indoor and outdoor spaces, and can watch the Navy Pier firework show to cap off the night.

"You can listen to music but, you can also explore the entire aquarium, so if you want to go and take a look at the sea otters or go watch some of the dolphins in their habitat.," said the Shedd’s senior marketing director LaToyia Ledbetter.

Food and drink are available for purchase. Tickets sell out fast. They are available at www.sheddaquarium.org.

They are $40 for adults. Chicago residents get half off.