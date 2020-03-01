Jeep hits Roseland home after chase from Matteson; 2 in custody

A police chase that started in south suburban Matteson ended Sunday in Roseland on the South Side.

The chase started with Matteson police pursuing a stolen vehicle wanted in connection with an armed robbery northbound on I-57 near Vollmer Road, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

They lost sight of it, but a state trooper later spotted it about 2:42 a.m. speeding north on the expressway near 159th Street, authorities said.

Police continued to pursue the red Jeep as it exited I-57 at 111th Street, according to state and Chicago police. It crashed into a fence and home about 2:50 a.m. in the 300 block of West 107th Street.

No one was injured, and two males are in state police custody, authorities said.

The crash ruptured a gas main and prompted the Chicago Fire Department and Peoples Gas representatives to respond to the scene, according to state police. Fire officials said no hazardous materials response was required.