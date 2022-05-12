Jeff Goldblum reveals gift Steven Spielberg gave to Jurassic Park cast

A piece of Hollywood history was gifted to the stars of the 1993 blockbuster classic Jurassic Park by legendary director Steven Spielberg.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton sat down with original Jurassic Park star Jeff Goldblum to talk about the upcoming summer blockbuster Jurassic World: Dominion – and asked the actor about the gift that Spielberg gave the original cast after they wrapped production on the original film nearly 30 years ago - a full sized velociraptor.

"Yes, it is true," Goldblum said. "I built a whole wing onto my house just to house it. Imagine, if you will, an open space – I got some marble…well, it’s faux-painted. There’s a light that shines on it, like ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark.’ That’s what it’s like."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

When asked by Hamilton if the life-sized dinosaur was still in his home, Goldblum simply responded: "It better be."

Advertisement

Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters on June 10.

