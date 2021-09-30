Jefferson Park crime: Chicago police warn of thefts from vehicles

Chicago police are warning of recent thefts from vehicles in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

The offenders appear to be targeting work vans and pickup trucks, according to police.

In each incident, police say the offenders went up to the vehicles, broke a window, and took tools and other construction equipment.

The crimes occurred in the following locations:

5400 block of West Dakin St. between 6:00 p.m. September 22, 2021 and 6:30 a.m. September 23, 2021

5000 block of West Waveland Ave between 10:00 p.m. September 22, 2021 and 6:30 a.m. September 23, 2021

5200 block of North LaPorte Ave. on September 23, 2021 at 1:05 a.m.

5700 block of West Byron St. between 9:30 p.m. September 24 and 7:45 a.m. September 25, 2021

5500 block of North Mango Ave. on September 28, 2021 at 7:00 a.m.

5300 block of North Luna Ave. on September 28, 2021 at 3:20 a.m.

4400 Block of North Lamon Ave. between 11:00 p.m. September 29, 2021 and 8:30 a.m. September 30, 2021

Police say information about the offenders is unknown, but that a possible vehicle involved is a blue two-door sedan.

Police advise that residents remove all valuables from their vehicles.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.