Jellycat opens second U.S. shop-in-shop downtown Chicago

By Justine Baker
Published  October 1, 2025 8:41am CDT
The Brief

    • London-based plush toy brand Jellycat has opened a store in Chicago.
    • The store features an exclusive character called Carrot Cake.
    • The experience is only the second of it's kind in the U.S.

CHICAGO - From London to the Loop, Jellycat’s cuddly characters have just landed in Chicago with a permanent shop. 

What we know:

London-based plush toy brand Jellycat has partnered with Nordstrom to launch a "shop-in-shop experience" inside the retailer’s Michigan Avenue flagship.

The space, called "Road Trip to Joy," is designed to feel like a playful cross-country stop, complete with immersive displays, local Chicago touches and an exclusive plush character called Carrot Cake. 

Local perspective:

The opening marks just the second Jellycat shop-in-shop in the United States.

Fans can explore a curated selection of the brand’s popular characters and get a first look at future Jellycat "destinations" as part of the brand’s storytelling. 

The shop is now open to the public inside Nordstrom’s downtown Chicago store. 

The Source: The information in this article was provided by Nordstrom. 

