Jellycat opens second U.S. shop-in-shop downtown Chicago

From London to the Loop, Jellycat’s cuddly characters have just landed in Chicago with a permanent shop.

What we know:

London-based plush toy brand Jellycat has partnered with Nordstrom to launch a "shop-in-shop experience" inside the retailer’s Michigan Avenue flagship.

The space, called "Road Trip to Joy," is designed to feel like a playful cross-country stop, complete with immersive displays, local Chicago touches and an exclusive plush character called Carrot Cake.

Local perspective:

The opening marks just the second Jellycat shop-in-shop in the United States.

Fans can explore a curated selection of the brand’s popular characters and get a first look at future Jellycat "destinations" as part of the brand’s storytelling.

The shop is now open to the public inside Nordstrom’s downtown Chicago store.