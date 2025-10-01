Jellycat opens second U.S. shop-in-shop downtown Chicago
CHICAGO - From London to the Loop, Jellycat’s cuddly characters have just landed in Chicago with a permanent shop.
What we know:
London-based plush toy brand Jellycat has partnered with Nordstrom to launch a "shop-in-shop experience" inside the retailer’s Michigan Avenue flagship.
The space, called "Road Trip to Joy," is designed to feel like a playful cross-country stop, complete with immersive displays, local Chicago touches and an exclusive plush character called Carrot Cake.
Local perspective:
The opening marks just the second Jellycat shop-in-shop in the United States.
Fans can explore a curated selection of the brand’s popular characters and get a first look at future Jellycat "destinations" as part of the brand’s storytelling.
The shop is now open to the public inside Nordstrom’s downtown Chicago store.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by Nordstrom.