Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon talk Season 2 of 'The Morning Show'

One of the most popular series on television returns with two of the biggest stars on the planet – "The Morning Show" premieres on Friday, with stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon returning to their roles.

Aniston and Witherspoon star as national news anchors who must navigate their careers and personal lives through the on and off screen drama of their morning news program.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Aniston and Witherspoon in advance of the new season, and asked how playing professional journalists changed their perspective about press about themselves.

"Well it depends on who’s delivering the press," Aniston said. "There are people who just want to be salacious and naughty and stir the pot – and there’s people who would actually like to tell a story and have integrity and honor and do a profile on an actor. So I kind of take it with a grain of salt – I can always tell the snark when there’s snark in something."

Witherspood added "I think journalism is so complicated, there’s so many people coming at it from different angles. There’s a great responsibility to be truthful and to be factual so I think it’s an interesting time to be absorbing the news and be part of the process of it."

"The Morning Show" premieres Season 2 on Sept. 17th on Apple TV+.

