Jermiah Moore murder: 7-year-old boy shot in head, killed in East Chicago

A 7-year-old boy was shot in the head and killed early Tuesday in East Chicago.

"They shot my nephew in the back of the head. He was sleeping in his car seat and they shot my nephew for no reason," said Dameion Bey, 7-year-old Jermiah Moore’s uncle.

Around 1:15 a.m., officers with the East Chicago Police Department responded to the area of 3545 Block Avenue after a ShotSpotter system alerted them to gunfire near the location.

When officers arrived on scene, they found nothing and located nobody. Officers then went to St. Catherine Hospital to see if anyone showed up with a gunshot wound.

As officers were exiting the hospital, a white van drove onto the emergency room ramp at a high rate of speed and a woman carrying a child with a gunshot wound to his head exited the vehicle, police said.

The child was rushed into the emergency room for treatment, but died from his injury, police said.

Officers found three other children and two adults inside the van. Also inside the vehicle was a firearm, spent shell casings, blood spatter, and a 30-round magazine.

According to police, the shooting that killed the 7-year-old boy took place at the intersection of Gutherie Street and Main Street.

"They stopped at the gas station out here and someone in a Red Dodge Charger tinted windows, pulled up on them and starting shooting at them," said Bey.

Bey says the family was returning from Chicago after visiting other relatives.

Just a block away from the shooting was a fire station. The family banged on the door for help and when no one answered, they drove to St. Catherine’s Hospital.

"It’s senseless, who shoots at a car/van full of kids?" said Bey.

Community activist Andrew Holmes was out canvassing the area, hoping to help police crack the case.

"I am circulating flyers out here with a 1800 number," said Holmes. "1-800-U-TELL-US. Any surveillance you have on your Ring camera/door cameras, we will get a detective there to retrieve that information and it will be confidential."

Detectives are still awaiting a formal statement from the witnesses and family members that were in the van with the child.

"Any time a child is the victim of senseless gun violence it affects and saddens us all. Thoughts, prayers and caring emoji’s on social media will not bring the shooter to justice. We need witnesses or anyone with information to come forward and cooperate with our Detectives. We can’t allow these cowardly thugs to randomly open fire in our community with impunity," East Chicago police said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to email Detective Daniel Ponce or call 219-391-8318. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the tip line at 219-391-8500.