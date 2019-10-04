Expand / Collapse search

'Jersey Shore' star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro tased, arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in Hollywood Hills

By Gigi Graciette and Kelli Johnson
Published 
News
FOX 32 Chicago

Jersey Shore star arrested in Hollywood Hills

Jersey Shore cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro faces domestic violence charges after an alleged domestic violence incident, LAPD said.

"Jersey Shore" cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro faces charges after an alleged domestic violence dispute with his longtime girlfriend Jen Harley at a Hollywood Hills home, police said. 

The Los Angeles Police Department received multiple calls just before 3 a.m. from neighbors who reported a woman running down a street screaming for help and that someone took her baby girl. One witness stated a woman came to their door and saw a shirtless man attack her, police said. 

Harley told arriving officers the suspect was armed with a knife and that he was inside the home with her baby. 

The suspect was identified as the 33-year-old reality star who is also the baby's father. Harley and Ortiz-Magro have frequently made headlines for their tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship. 

Officers made contact with Ortiz-Magro and ordered him to exit the home, which he refused. Officers believed the child may have been in danger and broke down a door at the home to rescue his 18-month-old daughter from his hands. 

Ortiz-Magro was combative with officers, which caused them to use a Taser to subdue him, LAPD said. 

Ortiz-Magro was taken away in an ambulance in handcuffs. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated. 

Harley suffered minor injuries in the dispute and the baby was not injured, LAPD said. 

Haley appeared distraught at the scene and was apparently searching for a bracelet or necklace that she was wearing when she was fighting with Ortiz. Officers helped Harley retrieve the piece of jewelry from behind a garbage can on the street. 

Ortiz-Magro was released from the hospital and faces domestic violence charges. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.