'Jersey Shore' star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro tased, arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in Hollywood Hills

"Jersey Shore" cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro faces charges after an alleged domestic violence dispute with his longtime girlfriend Jen Harley at a Hollywood Hills home, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department received multiple calls just before 3 a.m. from neighbors who reported a woman running down a street screaming for help and that someone took her baby girl. One witness stated a woman came to their door and saw a shirtless man attack her, police said.

Harley told arriving officers the suspect was armed with a knife and that he was inside the home with her baby.

The suspect was identified as the 33-year-old reality star who is also the baby's father. Harley and Ortiz-Magro have frequently made headlines for their tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship.

Officers made contact with Ortiz-Magro and ordered him to exit the home, which he refused. Officers believed the child may have been in danger and broke down a door at the home to rescue his 18-month-old daughter from his hands.

Ortiz-Magro was combative with officers, which caused them to use a Taser to subdue him, LAPD said.

Ortiz-Magro was taken away in an ambulance in handcuffs. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Harley suffered minor injuries in the dispute and the baby was not injured, LAPD said.

Haley appeared distraught at the scene and was apparently searching for a bracelet or necklace that she was wearing when she was fighting with Ortiz. Officers helped Harley retrieve the piece of jewelry from behind a garbage can on the street.

Ortiz-Magro was released from the hospital and faces domestic violence charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.