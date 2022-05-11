Jessica Biel on taking on the role of a killer in new limited series 'Candy'

Actress Jessica Biel stars as Candy Montgomery in the new true-crime limited series "Candy," streaming now on Hulu.

Montgomery killed her friend Betty Gore in Wylie, Texas in 1980 – after assaulting her 41-times with an ax, Montgomery claimed self-defense and was acquitted, a verdict that was met with much criticism.

Biel spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about playing both a killer and – on the opposite end of the spectrum – a character who runs from a killer in the popular 2003 horror film "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre."

In regards to the differences between those two acting experiences, Biel said "I think it’s always terribly important and informative when you can play two sides. You have an experience doing one thing, you have an experience doing another thing, it absolutely would inform the next thing in some intangible way."

Biel added "I definitely know there’s a lot less screaming and yelling when you’re the killer and not the victim."

"Candy" is streaming now on Hulu.