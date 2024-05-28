Jet's Pizza moves to new River North location; offers special pizza deal

article

Jet’s Pizza, formerly located at 207 W. Superior St., has officially moved to a new location in River North.

The restaurant is now situated at 409 W. Chicago Ave.

To commemorate the move, Jet’s Pizza is offering a special promotion on Wednesday, June 5. Customers can enjoy a one-topping small pizza for just $4.09. This deal is exclusive to the new location at 409 W. Chicago Ave. and includes all varieties of small pizzas, such as Detroit-style, hand-tossed rounds and thin crusts.

The offer is limited to one per person, is valid for pickup only and will be available while supplies last.

For those ordering online, the promotional code SM409 can be used to redeem the offer.

"We wanted to celebrate our move in a fun way and re-introduce ourselves to the neighborhood," said Frank Hermiz, owner of Jet’s Pizza in River North. "Come join us and enjoy some delicious pizza as we kick off this exciting new chapter."

For more information, visit jetspizza.com.