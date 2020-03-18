Jewel, Meijer, others hiring thousands amid coronavirus outbreak

Supermarkets across the Chicago area are looking to fill thousands of jobs amid soaring demand spurred by the coronavirus outbreak.

Jewel-Osco is looking to fill immediate openings at cashier, the stockroom and the deli, offering employment for "as long as you need." The Chicago-based supermarket will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday to help serve senior citizens or other at-risk shoppers.

Strack & Van Til stores in the Hoosier State are also hiring seasonal associates, especially restaurant workers who have been put out of work due to the pandemic.

Strack & Van Til has 20 grocery stores across northwest Indiana. If you're interested in applying text Stracks to 97211 to start your application.

Meijer is adding temporary employees at each one of their stores. The Midwest grocery chain said they've been reaching out to local businesses to give out-of-work employees a temporary job.

