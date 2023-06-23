Jewish cemetery vandalized in suburbs to be rededicated

A Jewish cemetery in north suburban Waukegan, that was vandalized last year, will be rededicated this weekend.

Nearly 40 headstones were defaced with hateful messages and symbols at Am Echod Cemetery on Grand Avenue back in November.

Community members have since removed the vandalism. The small, Jewish cemetery is more than 100 years old and holds special meaning to many in the community.

Sunday's rededication ceremony will be held at 1 p.m.

Nobody has been charged in connection to the hateful vandalism at this point.