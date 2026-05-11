Jim’s Original announces move after 85 years near Maxwell Street: 'Bittersweet'

The Brief Jim’s Original is moving its longtime UIC-area restaurant to Pilsen this fall. The popular Chicago stand said it must leave its Union Avenue location by June 30 but hopes to negotiate more time with UIC. The restaurant, known for serving customers near Maxwell Street for more than 85 years, will continue operating during the transition.



Jim's Original, a longtime Chicago staple, is moving from University Village to a new location this fall.

Jim's Original new location

What we know:

The business said it will relocate from 1250 S. Union Ave., to 551 W. 18th St. in PIlsen. The new site is expected to open in the fall, although an exact date has not yet been set.

The move comes as the restaurant faces rising operating costs, including rent increases and after the University of Illinois at Chicago signaled plans to redevelop the current property.

Jim's Original in University Village | Google Street View

The restaurant said it must vacate the Union Avenue location by June 30 but is working with the university on a possible extension.

Despite the upcoming move, the restaurant remains open at its current UIC-area location. It is also continuing service at its Bucktown/Avondale spot at 2775 N. Elston Ave.

What they're saying:

"While it’s bittersweet, we’re looking forward to what’s next and building a great new permanent home for Jim’s Original," the restaurant posted on social media.

Jim’s Original has served customers for more than 85 years in and around Maxwell Street and said it is grateful for long-standing community support.

"From day one to today, your support has meant everything to us," the Facebook post read. "Thank you for showing up, spreading the word, and making Jim’s Original part of your story—we’ll keep the grills going and we can’t wait to keep serving you at our next home."