Joel Orduno: Chicago man reported missing from Logan Square

Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 24-year-old man.

Joel Orduno was last seen around 1 a.m. on Feb. 17, 2023, at his home in the 2700 block of North Monticello Avenue.

He's described as a Hispanic man, with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 120 pounds.

Joel Orduno | Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-746-6554.