John Krasinski on bringing the enormity of 'Jack Ryan' to the small screen

For over 30 years, five different actors have portrayed the role of CIA Agent Jack Ryan – John Krasinski is not only the latest to take on the role, but the first to bring the character to the small screen.

Krasinski follows in the footsteps of past "Jack Ryans" like Harrison Ford, Alec Baldwin, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine – and stars in the third season of Prime Video’s hit series "Jack Ryan."

Krasinski sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to talk about the popular streaming series – and his relationship with the past actors who’ve taken on the role.

"The reason I’m doing the part is because of those actors," Krasinski said. "Specifically Alec Baldwin and Harrison Ford are the reasons I’ve fallen in love with that character. That character to me is someone who could exist in my world, whereas Batman and other super heroes couldn’t."

"Jack Ryan" is streaming now on Prime Video.