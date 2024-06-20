Johnson blames previous leadership for Chicago's current situation: 'Left with the chaos and the mess'

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson addressed the issue of crime on Thursday morning, attributing the problem to the actions of the previous administration.

Johnson said the city was run into the ground because of decisions made by his predecessors.

"The city was run into the ground and everybody knows that. They jacked up the finances, got bad deals, and so now we're left with the chaos and the mess that was created by other people," said Johnson. "But today is a testament that if we continue to work together at every single level of government, it's gonna take all of us and the community, to continue to hold these individuals accountable but to make sure we're making critical investments in the people of Chicago, the homicides and shootings will continue to fall."

Johnson also stated that his administration would not tolerate crime in the city.

"Individuals who are causing chaos in this city will be held accountable. It's just that simple. We're not gonna tolerate it," said Johnson.

Johnson's remarks follow a violent weekend in Chicago that claimed the life of a seven-year-old boy.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. at the Oakland Square apartments in the 2200 block of West Jackson Boulevard. A separate, yet connected, crime scene was across the street outside Crane High School where witnesses said the gunshots originated.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

"This 7-year-old was exiting his apartment, going to visit a neighbor right next door when he was struck," said Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling.

Responding officers attempted life-saving measures on the boy and rushed him to the hospital in a squad car. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his wounds.

The boy was identified as Jai'mani Amir Rivera by the Cook County medical examiner's office.