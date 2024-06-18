Near West Side shooting: 7-year-old boy killed, police search for gunman

A 7-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhood.

The incident occurred in the 2200 block of West Jackson Boulevard. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to police, the boy had just left his home and was going to visit a neighbor when he reached the sidewalk and was shot.

Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said responding officers attempted life saving measures on the 7-year-old and rushed him to the hospital in a squad car. Unfortunately, the child succumbed to his injuries.

Snelling noted that detectives believe the shooting was random and that the child was not the intended target. Police are currently canvassing the area looking for evidence and potential video footage of the incident.

"But this is unacceptable. We are losing our children, and we really need to think about the gun violence that's going on in this city. And we all need to step up to try to fight this gun violence to save our children," Snelling said.

At the scene, FOX 32 cameras captured a vehicle taped off with one of the back windows shattered.

"The tragedy that we are experiencing right now are the direct results from decades of disinvestment. There's a direct correlation from disinvestment, poverty and violence," Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

Residents expressed their outrage at the shooting.

"We should not have to live like this," one woman said.

Witnesses suggested the gunfire may have originated in front of Crane High School, which is located nearby.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.