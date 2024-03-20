Johnson defiant in defeat after 'Bring Chicago Home' initiative fails

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson remained defiant on Wednesday after his "Bring Chicago Home" initiative failed to inspire voters, while opponents of the real estate transfer tax still believe the two sides can come together for the common good.

While mail-in ballots in Tuesday's Illinois primary are still being counted, it appears Mayor Johnson's progressive agenda has suffered a major setback after campaigning for office on a transfer tax designed to mitigate Chicago's homelessness crisis. Chicago voters said no to Johnson's "Bring Chicago Home" initiative.

"We are moving forward with a $1.25 billion dollar bonds deal that's going to invest in people because that's what I promised I was going to do and that's what I'm doing," Johnson said.

Pressed whether it's time to pivot in the fight to provide permanent housing options to the thousands of unhoused men, women, and children in the city, Johnson seemed undeterred.

"The same organizing that had to deal with the loss of schools, housing, mental health clinics, jobs, that's the same organizing that propelled me into this office," Johnson said.

Chicago realtors who stood in opposition to Bring Home Chicago believe the homelessness crisis is better solved with better policies.

"The elected officials that we have today need to take responsibility for some of the housing insecurities that we have in the city. They have limited construction of more housing units. We have zoning issues that can be resolved tomorrow," said Miguel Chacon of Real Estate Broker for Compass.

Realtors also acknowledge that by working with the Mayor's office, the homelessness crisis can be solved.

"We all want a better Chicago. We all want to solve the issues that we have with homelessness, but we never felt that this was the right way to go about it," Chacon added.