Johnson defends Chicago as House Committee members slam him over policies: 'You suck at answering questions'

Mayor Brandon Johnson answered a range of critical questions during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing Wednesday, addressing issues from law enforcement cooperation with ICE to rising grocery prices and healthcare access.

During the questioning, Johnson confirmed that Chicago operates under four sets of laws—federal, state, county, and local.

While the city does not have full control over these laws, it is required to comply with them.

He explained that under Chicago’s laws, the city must assist ICE when the agency presents a judicial criminal warrant, highlighting that the city has cooperated with ICE in the past as part of its law enforcement obligations.

Trump’s Comments on Chicago

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Illinois) addressed former President Donald Trump’s controversial remarks about Chicago.

Trump made headlines by comparing the city to Afghanistan, sparking a strong response from local leaders. Krishnamoorthi pointed out that this comparison was far from accurate, highlighting Chicago’s many accomplishments.

Krishnamoorthi noted that Chicago had been named the best big city in America for eight years in a row by Condé Nast and asked Mayor Johnson to respond. Johnson enthusiastically corrected Krishnamoorthi, calling it "the best freaking city in the world." Krishnamoorthi also noted the following:

Chicago is the nation’s largest rail hub.

It’s a growing center for quantum technology, attracting $20 billion in new investment.

It ranks second in the number of Fortune 500 companies, behind only New York.

O'Hare International Airport is the most interconnected airport on the continent.

Krishnamoorthi concluded the exchange with a sharp reminder: "That doesn’t sound like Afghanistan to me, sir, does it?"

Grocery Prices, Medicaid, and More:

Krishnamoorthi and Johnson also addressed the pressing issue of rising grocery prices, particularly the cost of eggs.

Krishnamoorthi pointed out the dramatic increase in prices since 2019, stressing how this economic strain is being felt across the country.

Krishnamoorthi didn’t hold back in his frustration.

"President Trump, if you're watching this hearing, I respectfully ask, when will egg costs be high enough for you to issue one executive order on bird flu: $10 a carton, $15 a carton. It'll soon be cheaper to buy a magazine for an AK-47 than to buy breakfast. This is flat out wrong," he said.

The discussion then turned to healthcare, with Krishnamoorthi emphasizing the critical importance of Medicaid for Chicago residents. With 1.6 million people in Cook County enrolled in Medicaid, both Krishnamoorthi and Johnson voiced concern that proposed cuts to the program would have devastating effects on access to healthcare for low-income families, particularly children.

"It doesn’t matter where you’re from if you’re white, Black, brown, poor, or rich. Massive cuts to Medicaid will devastate our healthcare system," Krishnamoorthi said.

He also highlighted the warning from healthcare providers like Lurie Children’s Hospital, who expressed concerns that slashing Medicaid would jeopardize care for vulnerable populations.

Congressional Hearing

The other side:

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson faced sharp criticism from Republican members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Wednesday, as lawmakers pressed him on topics ranging from immigration spending to public safety and law enforcement cooperation.

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) engaged in a heated exchange with Johnson over Chicago’s spending on "illegal immigration" over the last five years. Johnson repeatedly stated that approximately 1% of the city’s overall budget went toward this issue but could not provide an exact dollar amount.

"If you don't have a hard number, you're not running your city," Donalds said. "No wonder you're a bad mayor."

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) took a similar approach, asking each mayor present to give a simple "yes" or "no" answer to whether they believe entering the United States illegally is a crime. When Johnson began his response with, "Any individual that causes harm or breaks the law should be held accountable," Mace cut him off.

"This is why you have a 6% approval rating, because you suck at answering questions," Mace said.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) also joined in, criticizing Johnson and other mayors for not fully cooperating with federal law enforcement, particularly in relation to sanctuary city policies.